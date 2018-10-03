Maine fisherman reels in rare calico lobster, a ‘1 in 30 million’ find

The odds were definitely against a Maine fisherman, who recently pulled a calico lobster from the sea in what some would call the catch of a lifetime.

The crustacean, caught off the coast of Pine Point, ended up at local restaurant Scarborough Fish & Lobster Co., the owner of the establishment, Captain Marty Macisso, told Fox News on Wednesday.

Staff at the restaurant affectionately named the lobster “Friendly Krueger,” a play on the spooky “Nightmare on Elm Street” character Freddy Krueger.

“Because of its color and it being close to Halloween, we thought Friendly Krueger would be a good name for it,” Macisso said.

The University of Maine’s Lobster Institute estimated the odds of finding a calico lobster, named for its mottled orange and black shell, are one in 30 million. Due to its rare nature, the restaurant has reached out to the New England Aquarium in Boston to see if officials there would like to take the lobster.

“Either way, [it] won’t be someone’s dinner,” Macisso said.

While scarce, it's even more rare finding an albino lobster — which another Maine fisherman pulled from the waters off the coast of Stonington in August. The University of Maine’s Lobster Institute estimated the odds of finding an albino lobster —sometimes called a “ghost” or “crystal” lobster — are one in 100 million.