Rare black rhino baby born on Christmas Eve

For the first time in the 100-year history of Potter Park Zoo, a rare black rhino calf was born at the zoo on Christmas Eve.

In the early morning hours of December 24, the zoo's 12-year-old black female rhino, named Doppsee, gave birth to her first calf, and the baby appears to be healthy, according to zoo officials.

“As this is Doppsee’s first pregnancy, the animal care and veterinary staff will continue to monitor Doppsee and her calf closely in the next few weeks. But so far, the rhino calf appears healthy,” said Potter Park Zoo veterinarian, Dr. Ronan Eustace, in a statement.

Zoo officials said the baby, which was able to stand up about an hour and a half after being born, has been regularly nursing and bonding with his mother.

There are just over 50 black rhinos in the care of AZA-accredited zoos, which are managed by the Species Survival Plan (SSP).

On average, less than two black rhino calves are born in human care each year, making every calf born vital to this endangered population, the Potter Park Zoo statement explains.

“This is a monumental moment for Potter Park Zoo that has taken our staff years of planning and hard work. We are dedicated to conserving rhinos and couldn’t be more excited about this successful black rhino birth,” said Cynthia Wagner, Director of Potter Park Zoo.

