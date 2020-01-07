Off-road vehicles cause 'appalling damage' to Bronze Age burial mound

Off-road vehicles have caused “appalling damage” to an ancient burial mound in South Wales, according to police.

Officers from the Gwent Police Rural Crime Team have launched an investigation into the incident at Wentwood Forest. "Investigating appalling damage caused to a #BronzeAge burial mound by off road vehicles. Immediate intervention measures being introduced to prevent further damage,” officers tweeted Tuesday.

Officials from Wales' Woodland Trust Cymru and Cadw, the Welsh government’s historic environment service, were also at the scene, according to police.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNCOVER ANCIENT FORT’S SECRETS BEFORE IT FALLS INTO THE SEA

The damage inflicted on the site has sparked outrage on social media.

“Disgraceful behaviour, I hope those responsible are caught and prosecuted,” tweeted Niall Hammond.

“So sad to see such horrific damage. Hope perpetrators can be found and prosecuted. Archaeology is a finite resource, irreplaceable and priceless,” tweeted Richard Lewis.

MYSTERIOUS SKELETONS DISCOVERED IN CLIFF MAY BE SHIPWRECK VICTIMS

Wales continues to discover fresh glimpses into its rich history. Last year, for example, archaeologists recently recovered from a cliff edge in Glamorgan the centuries-old skeletal remains of at least six people, who may be the victims of a shipwreck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a separate project, archaeologists in Wales have been working to uncover the secrets of an ancient coastal hillfort before it falls into the sea. Perched on a slowly collapsing cliff edge, the mysterious fort at Dinas Dinlle is believed to date back to the Iron Age, which began 800 B.C. in Britain.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers