Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey
Published

New Jersey police investigate possible meteorite that crashed into home

Police in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, said they believe the object may be related to the Eta Aquariids meteor shower

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
'Small swarm of meteors' seen in the skies over Goodland, Kansas Video

'Small swarm of meteors' seen in the skies over Goodland, Kansas

The National Weather Service's Goodland office captured video of meteors lighting up the night sky on Sunday.

Police in Hopewell, New Jersey, are trying to determine if a rock that crashed into a home on Monday came from outer space.

In a press release, the Hopewell Township Police Department said a metallic object believed to be a meteorite crashed through the roof of a home on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road.

People were in the home when the "oblong" shaped, 4-inch-by-6-inch metallic object crashed through the roof, then the ceiling before impacting the hardwood floor and coming to rest.

Possible Meteorite in New Jersey

A possible meteorite crashed into a home in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, on Monday. (Hopewell Township Police Department)

The department added that no one was hurt when the object crashed into the house.

KANSAS NIGHT SKY LIT UP BY ‘SMALL SWARM OF METEORS’

Pictures of the object provided by the police show damage that was done to the hardwood floor, next to the possible space rock.

Investigators with the department have reached out to other agencies to determine what the object is, and to help keep the residents and the object safe.

A possible space rock that crashed through a New Jersey home

Police in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, believe a meteorite crashed into a home on Monday. (Hopewell Township Police Department)

Police also said the object may be related to the Eta Aquariids meteor shower.

NASA CONFIRMS HALF-TON METEOR CRASHED INTO SOUTH TEXAS

According to Space.com, the meteor shower is active between April 15 and May 27, and peaks between May 5-6.

At its peak, and with a clear sky, sky watchers could see about 50 meteors shooting across the sky per hour.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The American Meteor Society also said the meteors travel at about 41 miles per second.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.