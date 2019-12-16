Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

AIR AND SPACE
Published
Last Update 23 mins ago

NASA’s Hubble captures dazzling distant galaxy

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope snapped a stunning picture of a galaxy about 50 million light years away.

Known as NGC 3175, the galaxy is located in the constellation of Antlia (the Air Pump).

"The galaxy can be seen slicing across the frame in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, with its mix of bright patches of glowing gas, dark lanes of dust, bright core, and whirling, pinwheeling arms coming together to paint a beautiful celestial scene," said the European Space Agency (ESA) in a statement posted on NASA's website.

HUBBLE CAPTURES AMAZING IMAGE OF COMET ZIPPING PAST OUR SUN

Image via ESA/Hubble &amp; NASA, D. Rosario et al.

Image via ESA/Hubble &amp; NASA, D. Rosario et al. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Rosario et al.)

MYSTERY OF EASTER ISLAND'S MOAI UNRAVELED BY NEW DISCOVERY

This image of a larger spiral galaxy comprises observations from Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3.

A light year, which is how distance is measured in space, equals 6 trillion miles. Hubble has captured numerous incredible images of the far reaches of space.

Last year, NASA captured a beautiful "ghost nebula" thanks to Hubble.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP