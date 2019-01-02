Mysterious 'UFO' spotted over South Carolina ignites speculation about aliens

A mysterious unidentified flying object was spotted over South Carolina's Kiawah Island during the Christmas holiday, prompting speculation about what the object is.

The video was posted to YouTube by Debra Thomson, who wrote in the caption that she had an unobstructed view and was unsure what the object was.

"It was about 9:33pm EST of the coast of Charleston SC," Thomson, who also referred to herself as Kiawah Island Girl, wrote in the description. "I have an unobstructed view in all directions. Earlier in the evening I put a light up Christmas tree on outside light up. I went outside to unplug it when I noticed this beautiful red sphere in the sky. I knew it was not Venus, it was in the North West Sky. It was moving toward my direction and also seemed intelligently in control."

She added that the object "moved around a bit and disappeared into a pin hole, then it reappeared back to its same size in a few minutes."

Thomson also wrote that she called the local airport who told her that there was nothing on the radar and that it was not a weather balloon.

News of the UFO was first reported by The Post and Courier, a South Carolina-based newspaper.

Several YouTubers commented on the video, with some believing the lights may be from an advanced civilization, while others believe it has a more Earthly explanation. "I wonder...maybe a drone? Deff odd.," one user wrote.

"It's the afterburner of a military jet﻿," another person wrote.

Kiawah Island is no stranger to unidentified objects in the air, especially around the holidays. On New Year's Day night in 2015, a bright orange disc was spotted over Rivers Avenue, The Post and Courier reported.

Three weeks later, there was an "array of sparks" that crossed Hamlin Sound near Mount Pleasant, according to data provided to the Mutual UFO Network.

In August, mysterious lights were spotted above Myrtle Beach, S.C., which also prompted speculation about what the lights were and where they came from.

The person who submitted the August video to MUFON said they were taking pictures and a time-lapse video of a thunderstorm and did not notice the strange lights until they got home.

"Taking pictures and time lapse of the incoming storm," the person wrote on the website. "[I] was taking the pictures off the edge of a long pier after dark, so there were no reflective surfaces around. [I] did not notice the objects until i returned home and checked the photograph and video."

That same month, a purported UFO was captured on film flying over a North Carolina lake. While some believe the shaky footage depicted an extraterrestrial craft, the GoodYear Blimp account took credit for the incident, noting it was in the Charlotte area on May 29 for a NASCAR race.

"We don’t want to get in the way of a good story, but that’s definitely us," the GoodYear Blimp account wrote, according to the Daily Mail. "We left the Charlotte area 5/29 after covering the Coke 600."