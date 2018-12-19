Google Maps user spots 'UFO' floating above Florida swamp – just outside the Bermuda Triangle

An eagle-eyed Google Maps user has reported a mysterious "UFO sighting" in the skies above a Florida swamp.

The strange object is partly blurred, and was spied in an area just outside of the notorious Bermuda Triangle.

Even when zoomed in, it's hard to define exactly what the object is.

It's clearly multicolored and slightly ovular, but a stitching issue with Google Maps means you can't see the entire shape.

It's also impossible to judge the distance of the strange object, although it appears to be floating some way above a treeline.

The object was spotted in the Big Cypress National Preserve, which is located in southern Florida.

This area is just outside the Bermuda Triangle, an area of the North Atlantic Ocean shrouded in mystery.

The Bermuda Triangle has long been associated with mysterious aircraft and ship disappearances, paranormal activity, and even aliens.

Most claims about the Bermuda Triangle have been deemed spurious, but many still believe that the area is supernatural.

That may be why one Reddit user described the Google Maps find as a "UFO sighting".

However, another user is probably closer to the mark, suggesting it's simply a "butterfly" caught on camera.

A fast-moving butterfly caught in a single shot on Google Street View could easily be the explanation for this mystery.

This theory is strengthened by the fact that moving one step away on Street View completely removes the object – which is exactly what would happen if the object was a butterfly flying past.

Of course, a UFO might also avoid sticking around for too long, so we may never know.

This isn't the first time something strange has been spotted on Google Maps.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.