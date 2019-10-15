Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Insects
Published

Monarch butterfly receives life-saving wing transplant at zoo, photos reveal

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A wildlife volunteer at a Kansas zoo was able to save a fragile Monarch butterfly by performing a wing transplant.

Katie VanBlaricum, 36, working at her local zoo, noticed that the pretty insect had a piece of its wing missing, according to SWNS.

Using a glass plate, tape and pins, she managed to hold down the butterfly long enough to glue on a piece of wing taken from a dead butterfly.

1,000-YEAR-OLD ARROWHEAD FOUND IN NORWAY

The Monarch butterfly while having the wing transplant by Katie VanBlaricum. (SWNS)

The Monarch butterfly while having the wing transplant by Katie VanBlaricum. (SWNS) (SWNS)

"I was helping the zoo tag butterflies when a lady came up to me and said that one of them had a broken wing and she would have to put [it] in the freezer," VanBlaricum told SWNS.

As it turns out, VanBlaricum works with dead insects at her business, known as Insect Art, in which she apparently creates jewelry and frames using dead insects. However, as she explains, the insects she uses for her artistic work are bred for that process and do not come from the wild.

The Monarch butterfly after the wing transplant by Katie VanBlaricum. (SWNS)

The Monarch butterfly after the wing transplant by Katie VanBlaricum. (SWNS)

"I managed to find [a butterfly] that was the same size and shape that could work," she said.

As SWNS reports, she cut off the broken piece of wing and glued on the other wing, which came from a Graphium butterfly, then held it for a few seconds.

ANCIENT EARTHEN VESSEL REVEALS DRAWING OF POSSIBLE FEMALE SHAMAN

The Monarch butterfly with the piece of wing missing (top left part). (SWNS)

The Monarch butterfly with the piece of wing missing (top left part). (SWNS) (SWNS)

After the successful procedure, the butterfly was able to fly back up into the trees.

"When we finally went out it just flew up into the tree and used the wind to help it fly," she explained.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Do you work in Silicon Valley? Contact me at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com or Twitter DM at @christocarbone. (PR pitches by email only, please.)