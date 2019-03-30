750-pound alligator in Florida removed from park by police

Officials with the Jupiter Police Department in Jupiter, Fla., had to remove a 750-pound alligator from a local park this week.

The 12-foot reptile was spotted in the Jupiter Commerce Park, officials said in a Facebook post, which had 1,000 reactions as of Saturday afternoon.

The gator was “carefully removed without harm from the area and relocated to a safe place,” the Facebook post reads.

“I’ll take deer in my backyard over gators any day!” one person wrote in response.

“Great work!” a second said.

“Holy cow!” a third wrote.

“Wow, glad he is gone!” another person commented.

The average size for a male alligator, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, is about 11 feet.

“Exceptionally large males can reach a weight of nearly half a ton or 1,000 pounds,” it added.

Floridians may begin to see more gators in coming weeks, as the "courtship" period for these reptiles typically begins in April before mating season follows in May and June, according to WTSP.

The news comes after a woman in Cape Coral spotted a large gator swimming in a body of water behind her home earlier this month.