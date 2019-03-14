Massive alligator spotted in Florida community finds a new home in Orlando

A massive alligator went viral earlier this month after it was spotted roaming through a central Florida community. Now, the gator -- named Larry -- has found a new home.

The reptile is now living in Gatorland in Orlando, Click Orlando reported. Larry, who is said to weigh upward of 800 pounds and is an estimated 12-feet in length, was moved to the facility Thursday. The animal will now live on the 15-acre lake with more than 120 other alligators, according to the news station.

"Larry is going to have a great life," Mark McHugh, a Gatorland employee, told the news station of the gator, which has its own Facebook page.

Earlier in March, Larry was captured on video roaming around in The Villages, northwest of Orlando. People stopped and stared as he lumbered by, causing the prehistoric-looking creature to quickly become a social media star.

