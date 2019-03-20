Huge alligator in Florida spotted swimming behind woman's home

An alligator that’s an estimated 10 feet in length was recently spotted swimming in a body of water behind a Cape Coral, Florida woman’s home.

Rachel Holbrook took to Facebook over the weekend to share footage of the prehistoric-looking creature lurking in the water, later telling NBC2 the gator’s close proximity to her home made her uneasy.

500-POUND GOLIATH GROUPER EATS SHARK AS SHOCKED FLORIDA FISHERMEN WATCH: 'HE JUST SUCKED IT IN'

“When he got next to the paddle boat you really understood the size of him because the paddle boat is about five [feet] wide," Holbrook told the news station. "So you could really get a good scale to see how big he was and I was saying: ‘This thing is going away from us, thank goodness.’”

The gator — which is likely a full grown adult, an official with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission told NBC 2 — isn't new to the area, however. Holbrook said she’s seen the reptile in the past and noted it comes by every few weeks.

MASSIVE ALLIGATOR SPOTTED IN FLORIDA COMMUNITY FINDS A NEW HOME IN ORLANDO

Floridians may begin to see more gators in coming weeks, as the "courtship" period for these reptiles typically begins in April before mating season follows in May and June, according to WTSP.

Rachel Holbrook did not immediately return Fox News' request for additional comment Wednesday.