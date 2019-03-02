Massive 700-pound alligator in Georgia discovered in irrigation ditch

A roughly 13-foot, 700-pound alligator was found in an irrigation ditch, officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said this week.

The massive reptile was found in the ditch near Lake Blackshear, Melissa Cummings, a spokeswoman for the Georgia DNR, told First Coast News.

“It’s a testament to Georgia’s alligator-management program that alligators can grow to this size,” she said. “The only way these animals get this large is by avoiding humans.”

The animal’s size apparently led many who saw its picture on social media to think the image was a “hoax.” But Brent Howze, the wildlife biologist who is seen crouching behind the reptile in the photo, said it was not.

“Apparently a lot of people think it’s fake, but I can assure you that it is not,” he told the Cordele Dispatch. “I’m the one in the picture, and you can probably tell that I didn’t get too close to it.”

Howze said he reported to the area where the gator was located after a local Sumter County resident spotted it in the ditch on Monday morning.

“It took a while to get it out of that ditch. It was bigger than we originally anticipated, and we had to use heavy equipment to move it,” Howze told the newspaper.

Unfortunately, the gator was in poor health and reportedly had old gunshot wounds on its body, First Coast News reported. It was ultimately euthanized.

A spokesperson for the Georgia DNR did not immediately return Fox News’ request for additional comment Saturday.