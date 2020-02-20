Majestic leopard seen ‘posing’ for camera on city streets, pictures reveal

A majestic leopard was captured by a photographer as it seemed to pose for the camera on a city street in India.

Nayan Khanolkar, a 45-year-old naturalist and wildlife photographer from Mumbai, photographed the creature with the city's lights as a glowing backdrop.

"Usually, they avoid interactions with humans and move silently at night when human activity decreases," Khanolkar explained to SWNS. “But it is not uncommon to see a big cat on the roads of Aarey between dusk and dawn.We have been following this particular leopardess for quite some time now – right from when she herself was a cub moving with her mother to this date, when she has become a mother of two cubs."

The photographer said that the leopard has made Aarey Colony its home and is familiar with the human-dominated metropolis around Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

“A bold animal by nature, she crosses a high-traffic, high-speed road regularly along with her cubs and moves right up to the southwestern edge of Aarey, which is occupied by slums and city towers," he told SWNS.

''Here she is seen with her cub at an artificial waterhole created by local residents for dogs. The light filtering through the foliage comes from a house situated barely 50 meters away," Khanolkar added.

Despite being not far from the city, the leopard and her cub seem very calm in the photographs.

