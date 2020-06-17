Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mammals
Published

Pictures show pack of lions taking an afternoon nap in tree covered with spikes

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nothing beats a good lazy nap during a summer day — even if it's on a tree covered in spikes.

A photographer has managed to take a remarkable picture of a pack of lions taking a nap on a euphorbia tree in southern Africa, reports British news agency South West News Service.

“You would never think what kind of tree lions would choose for a rest," said Julia Sundukova, who took the amusing image while traveling around Uganda.

This is the moment a photograph captured a pack of lazy lions choosing to take a nap on the branches of a huge cactus-like tree, the euphorbia tree. (Credit: SWNS)

This is the moment a photograph captured a pack of lazy lions choosing to take a nap on the branches of a huge cactus-like tree, the euphorbia tree. (Credit: SWNS)

HILARIOUS VIDEO SHOWS LION CUB SPOOKING HER MOM 

Often mistaken for a cactus itself, the euphorbia tree has large succulent leaves that are filled with a "highly toxic" milky latex that is used to defend itself against animals from looking to eat the leaves.

"The latex is so strong that it has the potential to blister skin on contact, to cause painful swelling of soft tissue and can lead to blindness if it comes in contact with the eyes," Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve writes on its website.

Sundukova, 41, noted that despite the seemingly uncomfortable setting, the lionesses had no problem enjoying a quick snooze in the afternoon sun.

The euphorbia tree is a tree native to southern areas of Africa that sprouts huge spikey cactus-like branches. (Credit: SWNS)

The euphorbia tree is a tree native to southern areas of Africa that sprouts huge spikey cactus-like branches. (Credit: SWNS)

HEART-WARMING PICTURES SHOW LION CUB NUZZLING ITS MOTHER

“Lions are comfortable with euphorbia tree, despite its poison milk - lion's skin and fur are tough enough to protect them," she added. ''After all - it is beautiful how they look in these picturesque branches.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @Chris_Ciaccia