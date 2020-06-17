Pictures show pack of lions taking an afternoon nap in tree covered with spikes

Nothing beats a good lazy nap during a summer day — even if it's on a tree covered in spikes.

A photographer has managed to take a remarkable picture of a pack of lions taking a nap on a euphorbia tree in southern Africa, reports British news agency South West News Service.

“You would never think what kind of tree lions would choose for a rest," said Julia Sundukova, who took the amusing image while traveling around Uganda.

Often mistaken for a cactus itself, the euphorbia tree has large succulent leaves that are filled with a "highly toxic" milky latex that is used to defend itself against animals from looking to eat the leaves.

"The latex is so strong that it has the potential to blister skin on contact, to cause painful swelling of soft tissue and can lead to blindness if it comes in contact with the eyes," Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve writes on its website.

Sundukova, 41, noted that despite the seemingly uncomfortable setting, the lionesses had no problem enjoying a quick snooze in the afternoon sun.

“Lions are comfortable with euphorbia tree, despite its poison milk - lion's skin and fur are tough enough to protect them," she added. ''After all - it is beautiful how they look in these picturesque branches.”

