WILD NATURE
Published

Jonathan the tortoise celebrates 190th birthday, oldest living land animal

Jonathan even appears on the country's five pence coin

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Jonathan the tortoise celebrated his 190th birthday as he extends his run as the longest-living land animal in the world. 

Jonathan first arrived in his current home of the island of Saint Helena in the South Pacific in 1882 as a gift to the governor of the island, which was a British territory. At that time, he was thought to already be 50 years old.

Now notching 190 years on Earth, Jonathan is 48 inches long, the same size as when he arrived at the island. His species of tortoise reaches full maturity by 50, providing the best estimate for his age, even though some naturalists believe he could be even older. 

Despite his long life, he only gained international attention in 2008 when The Independent reported on his then-remarkable age of 176.

Locals speculated as to why Jonathan has lived so long, exceeding the expected life of his breed, the Seychelles Giant tortoise, which is 150 years old. 

Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise, believed to be the oldest reptile living on Earth, crawls around the yard of the Plantation House, the United Kingdom Governor official residence, where he has lived since 1882 when he arrived at the island. 

Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise, believed to be the oldest reptile living on Earth, crawls around the yard of the Plantation House, the United Kingdom Governor official residence, where he has lived since 1882 when he arrived at the island.  (Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images)

Jonathan was five years old when Queen Victoria – Britain’s second-longest reigning monarch – took the throne, and he outlived both World Wars. He is older than the first photograph and has lived through the administrations of 39 U.S. presidents. 

Locals organized a number of events to celebrate Jonathan’s birthday, culminating in a three-day celebration. 

Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise, believed to be the oldest reptile living on Earth with an alleged age of 185 years, crawls through the lawn of the Plantation House, the United Kingdom Governor official residence on October 20, 2017, in Saint Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean. 

Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise, believed to be the oldest reptile living on Earth with an alleged age of 185 years, crawls through the lawn of the Plantation House, the United Kingdom Governor official residence on October 20, 2017, in Saint Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean.  (Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images)

Estimated to have been born in 1832, Jonathan has lived most of his life at the governor’s plantation house, according to the island’s website, which adds that Jonathan could arguably serve as a national symbol for the island. Jonathan’s image even adorns the backside of a St. Helena 5 pence coin. 

Scientists have even studied Jonathan to determine what health benefits they might glean from his diet and his cells. Because his cells do not mutate the same way the cells of humans do, scientists hope he could reveal some secret to fighting cancer in humans. 

Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise, believed to be the oldest reptile living on earth with, at the alleged age of 185 years on October 20, 2017 in Saint Helena. 

Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise, believed to be the oldest reptile living on earth with, at the alleged age of 185 years on October 20, 2017 in Saint Helena.  (Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images)

Jonathan shares his home with three other tortoises: Emma, a 54-year-old female; David, a 54-year-old male; and Fredrika, formerly Fredrik, a 31-year-old tortoise originally thought to be male but now thought to be female. The first two arrived in 1969, and Frederika arrived in 1991. 

Jonathan last year surpassed the previous record-holder for oldest living land animal, a Madagascar tortoise named Tu’I Malila, who was gifted to the Tonga royal family in 1777 and died in 1965 at the age of 188 years old, according to Smithsonian magazine.

