Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Italy
Published

Mount Etna in Italy erupts twice in 48 hours, photos show

Authorities were prepared for the initial eruption

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Teams in Italy worked to clean up the area surrounding Mount Etna Wednesday after the volcano spewed lava, ash and volcanic stones.

Municipal teams largely anticipated activity from Etna, Europe’s most active volcano. Authorities shut down areas around the crater Tuesday, but the activity still forced the temporary closure of nearby Sicily’s Catania Airport.

Lava gushes from the Mt Etna volcano near Catania, Sicily, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Europe's most active volcano came alive around 4 pm local time on Tuesday, according to the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

Lava gushes from the Mt Etna volcano near Catania, Sicily, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Europe's most active volcano came alive around 4 pm local time on Tuesday, according to the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, spews ash and lava, as seen from Catania, southern Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Mount Etna in Sicily, southern Italy, has roared back into spectacular volcanic action, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava. (Davide Anastasi/LaPresse via AP)

Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, spews ash and lava, as seen from Catania, southern Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Mount Etna in Sicily, southern Italy, has roared back into spectacular volcanic action, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava. (Davide Anastasi/LaPresse via AP)

No injuries or deaths were reported.

ITALY WON'T LET SKI SLOPES OPEN AFTER CORONAVIRUS VARIANT DETECTED IN COUNTRY

"The entire territory of Pedara and all the streets are covered in volcanic ashes and lapillus," said Mayor Alfio Cristaudo.

Smoke billows from Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Mount Etna in Sicily, southern Italy, has roared back into spectacular volcanic action, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava. (Davide Anastasi/LaPresse via AP)

Smoke billows from Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Mount Etna in Sicily, southern Italy, has roared back into spectacular volcanic action, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava. (Davide Anastasi/LaPresse via AP)

Lava gushes from the Mt Etna volcano near Catania, Sicily, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Europe's most active volcano came alive around 4 pm local time on Tuesday, according to the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

Lava gushes from the Mt Etna volcano near Catania, Sicily, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Europe's most active volcano came alive around 4 pm local time on Tuesday, according to the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

The volcano erupted again just 30 hours later: After dropping to "the lowest levels" in recent weeks, the volcano popped around 1 a.m. local time on Thursday morning, Volcano Discovery reported.

POWERFUL JAPAN EARTHQUAKE SETS OFF LANDSLIDE, MINOR INJURIES

Lava spewed for over an hour, reaching heights of around 500 meters. The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center of Toulouse recorded ash reaching an altitude of 30,000 feet.

Lava gushes from the Mt Etna volcano near Catania, Sicily, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Europe's most active volcano came alive around 4 pm local time on Tuesday, according to the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

Lava gushes from the Mt Etna volcano near Catania, Sicily, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Europe's most active volcano came alive around 4 pm local time on Tuesday, according to the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

Etna regularly erupts, but it also serves as a popular tourist destination. Some travelers visit just to see the eruptions.

Driving motorbikes and scooters was forbidden, and the speed limit for cars was reduced to limit the further spread of ash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The volcano is active almost once a year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 