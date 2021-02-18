Mount Etna in Italy erupts twice in 48 hours, photos show

Teams in Italy worked to clean up the area surrounding Mount Etna Wednesday after the volcano spewed lava, ash and volcanic stones.

Municipal teams largely anticipated activity from Etna, Europe’s most active volcano. Authorities shut down areas around the crater Tuesday, but the activity still forced the temporary closure of nearby Sicily’s Catania Airport.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

"The entire territory of Pedara and all the streets are covered in volcanic ashes and lapillus," said Mayor Alfio Cristaudo.

The volcano erupted again just 30 hours later: After dropping to "the lowest levels" in recent weeks, the volcano popped around 1 a.m. local time on Thursday morning, Volcano Discovery reported.

Lava spewed for over an hour, reaching heights of around 500 meters. The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center of Toulouse recorded ash reaching an altitude of 30,000 feet.

Etna regularly erupts, but it also serves as a popular tourist destination. Some travelers visit just to see the eruptions.

Driving motorbikes and scooters was forbidden, and the speed limit for cars was reduced to limit the further spread of ash.

The volcano is active almost once a year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.