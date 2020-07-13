Expand / Collapse search
Photographer takes incredible images of bird feeding its young as it hovers in mid-air

The pictures were taken Rising Sun Country Park

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
Who's hungry?

A photographer has taken remarkable images that show a swallow feeding its babies, as it hovers in mid-air.

The mother bird was captured on film by wildlife photographer Gren Sowerby, British news agency SWNS reports. Sowerby took the images while at Rising Sun Country Park in Wallsend, Tyne and Wear.

A mother swallow feeds its young an insect at Rising Sun Country Park in Wallsend, Tyne and Wear. (Credit: SWNS)

The photos appear to show the mother bird's face nearly disappearing into the chick's mouth before it goes back down to the water to look for more food.

A young swallow calls out for food at Rising Sun Country Park in Wallsend, Tyne and Wear. Taken on 8/07/20. See SWNS copy SWCAfast: These amazing split-second photos show the moment a swallow fed its young - whilst hovering in mid-air. The mother swallow can be seen swooping towards where her chick sat eagerly on a pole, waiting with mouth wide open for its tasty treat. And the mother bird's face seems to disappear almost whole into the chick's mouth, as she places an insect inside the youngster's mouth.

"The young swallow was very pleased to be fed insects by the parent bird," Sowerby said of the images. "After a dull day, it was nice to see the sun come out and for the evening light to shine on this special moment."

