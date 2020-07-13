Photographer takes incredible images of bird feeding its young as it hovers in mid-air

Who's hungry?

A photographer has taken remarkable images that show a swallow feeding its babies, as it hovers in mid-air.

The mother bird was captured on film by wildlife photographer Gren Sowerby, British news agency SWNS reports. Sowerby took the images while at Rising Sun Country Park in Wallsend, Tyne and Wear.

PHOTOGRAPHER SNAPS FUNNY PICTURE OF OWL YAWNING

The photos appear to show the mother bird's face nearly disappearing into the chick's mouth before it goes back down to the water to look for more food.

FUNNY PHOTOS SHOW CUCKOOS FIGHTING OFF SMALLER BIRDS FOR SPACE

"The young swallow was very pleased to be fed insects by the parent bird," Sowerby said of the images. "After a dull day, it was nice to see the sun come out and for the evening light to shine on this special moment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP