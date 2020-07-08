Photographer snaps funny picture of owl yawning

I feel ya, buddy.

A photographer has captured an amusing photo of an owl mid-yawn while walking around an English nature preserve, British news agency SWNS reports.

Wayne Havenhand, who hails from Bedlington, Northumbria, said he was "over the moon" with the photo, adding it's hard to get photos of long-eared owls due to their elusiveness.

"It was just fantastic, to get a photo like that," Havenhand, 53, said. "It's like gold dust."

The young bird, which Havenhand figures is only "about three or four days old," was "totally unfazed" by his presence.

"I kept creeping closer and closer to it, and moving round to capture it from different angles," Havenhand said of the bird, which was spotted at the reserve in Bridlington in the East Riding of Yorkshire. "Then it yawned, and I couldn't help but laugh to myself — I had a friend with me who joked that the owl seemed bored of being photographed."

Long-eared owls primarily live in North America, Europe and Asia, but have also been known to be spotted in North and East Africa, the Azores, and the Canary Islands, according to AllAboutBirds.

"These nocturnal hunters roost in dense foliage, where their camouflage makes them hard to find, and forage over grasslands for small mammals," the website adds, noting the oldest long-eared owl on record was 12 years, 1 month old.

