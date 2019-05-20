Giant alligator spotted walking down Florida street: ‘Never a dull moment’

Another day, another giant alligator in Florida.

Wildlife officials wrangled a nearly 12-foot gator strolling down a street in Ocala over the weekend, authorities said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about an 11-foot-6-inch alligator and kept a close watch on the reptile until the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) arrived at the scene.

“Always something...,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The FWC captured the gator. It took five officials to load the huge reptile into the back of a pickup so it could be relocated to a secluded area, police said.

“Never a dull moment in Marion County...geez he is big!” the department wrote.

Since alligator mating season began in April, the Sunshine State has seen gators of various sizes pop up in some unexpected places.

Last week, a “friendly” alligator was discovered “preparing for takeoff” after the reptile wandered onto a runway at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa Bay. In Bonita Springs, a three-legged gator followed a woman home from a golf course and reportedly “stared inside for hours.”