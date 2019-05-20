Expand / Collapse search
Reptiles
Published

Giant alligator spotted walking down Florida street: ‘Never a dull moment’

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
With April comes the start of alligator mating season, meaning more aggressive gators on the prowl, and that’s not sitting well with residents of the Sunshine State. Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Commission says over 7,000 nuisance alligators had to be killed or relocated last year, compared to 6,700 in 2017.

Another day, another giant alligator in Florida.

Wildlife officials wrangled a nearly 12-foot gator strolling down a street in Ocala over the weekend, authorities said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about an 11-foot-6-inch alligator and kept a close watch on the reptile until the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) arrived at the scene.

An 11-foot-6-inch alligator was spotted strolling down a street in Ocala, Fla., over the weekend, police said.

“Always something...,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The FWC captured the gator. It took five officials to load the huge reptile into the back of a pickup so it could be relocated to a secluded area, police said.

The FWC captured the gator and relocated it to a secluded area, police said.

“Never a dull moment in Marion County...geez he is big!” the department wrote.

The gator was spotted strolling down the 700 block of SW 32nd Street in Ocala, police said.

Since alligator mating season began in April, the Sunshine State has seen gators of various sizes pop up in some unexpected places.

Last week, a “friendly” alligator was discovered “preparing for takeoff” after the reptile wandered onto a runway at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa Bay. In Bonita Springs, a three-legged gator followed a woman home from a golf course and reportedly “stared inside for hours.”