Huge 3-legged alligator hobbles across Florida golf course, appears at woman’s home

It may not be uncommon to see an alligator in the Sunshine State, but one Florida woman had an unusual experience when she saw a three-legged gator hobbling toward her.

Lori Greenberg of Bonita Springs caught the moment on camera when the gator, which appeared to be missing a leg, came toward her across the green at the Bonita National Golf Course and Country Club. At one point, the gator appears to stop and rest, video of the event shows.

“3 legged alligator coming to take a rest outside my lanai. Yikes!” she later wrote on Facebook, sharing both the footage and an up-close shot of the huge reptile.

The gator then “stared inside for hours,” she said, according to Sputnik News.

“Wow that’s a little too close for comfort!” one person commented on Greenberg’s video.

“That’s quite possible scarier than a four-legged alligator! Officially creeped out,” wrote another.

“The poor thing — I’m sure it’s exhausted and needs the rest!” said a third.

It’s not currently clear what happened to the gator or if Greenberg called local animal control for assistance in removing the prehistoric-looking creature.

The news comes after a “massive” gator was recently removed from beside a children’s school bus stop in the state — but not before it performed a so-called “death roll.”

Lori Greenberg did not immediately return Fox News' request for additional comment on Wednesday.