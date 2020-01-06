First Brit in space says aliens exist: 'There’s no two ways about it'

Renowned for being the first British person in space, Dr. Helen Sharman is making headlines for another claim. She believes aliens exist.

"Aliens exist, there’s no two ways about it," Sharman said in an interview with The Observer magazine. "There are so many billions of stars out there in the universe that there must be all sorts of different forms of life."

Sharman said she was not sure if they would be composed of carbon and nitrogen, but suggested they may be on Earth already. "It’s possible they’re here right now, and we simply can’t see them," she added.

The 56-year-old Sharman went into space in May 1991 as part of Project Juno, a joint Soviet Union–British mission where she visited the Mir space station for eight days.

NASA has repeatedly denied it has discovered the presence of life outside of Earth, including most recently in October, when a former employee published an explosive op-ed suggesting the agency found life nearly 50 years ago.

Gilbert Levin, who worked on the Viking missions to the Red Planet during the 1970s, published an op-ed that made it clear that he believes data from the Labeled Release (LR) in 1976 was supportive of finding life.

"On July 30, 1976, the LR returned its initial results from Mars," Levin wrote in the op-ed, entitled "I’m Convinced We Found Evidence of Life on Mars in the 1970s."

