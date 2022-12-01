Expand / Collapse search
AIR AND SPACE
Published

Hawaii's Mauna Loa: Jaw-dropping images show volcano’s eruption from space

The world's largest active volcano began to erupt in November

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Satellite images give a birds-eye view of Mauna Loa's continued eruption. 

The world's largest active volcano began to erupt for the first time in nearly 40 years in November, although the U.S. Geological Survey maintained Tuesday that no property is at risk.

Colorado-based Maxar Technologies shared nighttime satellite images showing brightly colored lava flows on Monday. 

  Mauna Loa eruption
    Image 1 of 2

    In this nighttime satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, lava flows from the Mauna Loa volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. ((Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP))

  Lava flows from the Mauna Loa volcano
    Image 2 of 2

    In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, lava flows from the Mauna Loa volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. ((Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP))

In addition, the European Space Agency shared a composite image from Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite data created using shortwave infrared bands to highlight the lava flow. 

The NASA Earth Observatory said the eruption was visible to NASA and NOAA satellites orbiting hundreds of miles above the surface and a volcanologist at Michigan Tech said that the effusive eruption's initial phase injected some sulfur dioxide to high altitudes.

The European Space Agency's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite on Nov. 28, 2022, captured a view of the Mauna Loa eruption that uses infrared data to emphasize the lava. 

The European Space Agency's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite on Nov. 28, 2022, captured a view of the Mauna Loa eruption that uses infrared data to emphasize the lava.  ((Image credit: ESA))

Sulfur dioxide is a pungent gas that reacts with oxygen and water to form vog.

HUGE SATELLITE OUTSHINES STARS, TROUBLING ASTRONOMERS

HAWAII, USA- NOVEMBER 30: A view from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began to erupt overnight, prompting authorities to open shelters "as a precaution" on November 30, 2022 in Big Island of Hawaii, United States. 

HAWAII, USA- NOVEMBER 30: A view from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began to erupt overnight, prompting authorities to open shelters "as a precaution" on November 30, 2022 in Big Island of Hawaii, United States.  ((Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

The eruption of Mauna Loa has temporarily knocked out power to the world's premier station that measures heat-trapping carbon dioxide. Still, officials said Wednesday that it won't be a problem.

Air quality there is generally good, but being monitored carefully. Parts of Hawaii's Big Island were under an ashfall advisory.

Residents have been told to be prepared in the event of a worst-case scenario. 

A view from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began to erupt overnight, prompting authorities to open shelters "as a precaution" on November 30, 2022 in Big Island of Hawaii.

A view from Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began to erupt overnight, prompting authorities to open shelters "as a precaution" on November 30, 2022 in Big Island of Hawaii. ((Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

Hawaii County Civil Defense announced that it opened shelters because it had reports of people evacuating from along the coast on their own initiative.

"Volcanic gas and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair may be carried downwind," Gov. David Ige warned." So certainly we would ask those with respiratory sensitivities to take precautions to minimize exposure."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

