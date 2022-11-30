Expand / Collapse search
SCIENCE
Published

Huge satellite outshines stars, troubling astronomers

Satellite is designed to connect with cell phones

Julia Musto
Julia Musto
A group of astronomers is speaking out about the impact of a large satellite designed to connect directly with mobile phones. 

In a Monday statement, the International Astronomical Union Center for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky from Satellite Constellation Interference (IAU) said that the AST SpaceMobile BlueWalker 3 prototype satellite is now one of the brightest objects in the night sky – outshining all but the brightest stars. 

In addition, the scientists warned that the use of terrestrial radio frequencies poses a "new challenge to radio astronomy."

"BlueWalker 3 is a big shift in the constellation satellite issue and should give us all reason to pause," Piero Benvenuti, the director of the IAU CPS, said in a statement.

The 693-square foot array on Blue Walker 3 successfully completed deployment. 

The 693-square foot array on Blue Walker 3 successfully completed deployment.  ((Photo: AST SpaceMobile/Business Wire))

The satellite, which serves as a "cell phone [tower] in space," was launched into low Earth orbit in September and has a nearly 700-square-foot antenna system.

It will transmit strong radio waves at frequencies reserved for terrestrial cell phone communications. 

"These orbiting transmitters, which are not subject to the same radio quiet zone restrictions as ground-based cellular networks, have the potential to severely impact radio astronomy research as well as geodesy studies and space-physics experiments," the IAU said, noting that it had recently penned a letter to the Federal Communications Commission calling on it to seriously consider the potential impacts of satellite constellations on astronomy, the appearance of the night sky and the environment.

Trails in the night sky left by BlueWalker 3 are juxtaposed against the Nicholas U. Mayall 4-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, a Program of NSF's NOIRLab. The breaks in the trail are caused by breaks between four 20 second exposures that were stacked to create this image.

Trails in the night sky left by BlueWalker 3 are juxtaposed against the Nicholas U. Mayall 4-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, a Program of NSF's NOIRLab. The breaks in the trail are caused by breaks between four 20 second exposures that were stacked to create this image. (Credit: KPNO/NOIRLab/IAU/SKAO/NSF/AURA/R. Sparks)

IAU said conversations with AST SpaceMobile had started and led to some mitigation measures.

AST SpaceMobile said that BW3 is the largest-ever commercial communications array deployed in low Earth orbit.

The constellation Sagittarius, taken from the U.S. Naval Observatory. | Location: Sagittarius. 

The constellation Sagittarius, taken from the U.S. Naval Observatory. | Location: Sagittarius.  ((Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images))

Fox News Digital's request for comment from AST SpaceMobile was not returned.

