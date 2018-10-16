Alligator found at Florida gas station, police say

Police in Miami Gardens, Florida, rounded up a “scaly suspect” on Tuesday: a gator.

The critter found its way into the Marathon gas station about 1 a.m., a police spokesman, Officer Carlos Austin, told WPLG.

“You have a what in where?” he quoted the 911 dispatcher who got the call as asking incredulously.

‘FAMOUS 15-FOOT GATOR NAMED ‘CHUBBS’ RETURNS TO FLORIDA GOLF COURSE

Officers Bryan Blanco and Victor Velez were "skilled wildlife handlers,” Miami Gardens police wrote on Facebook.

Police, citing a recommendation from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), said the alligator was moved.

PYTHON RECORDED FALLING THROUGH CEILING DURING BANK MEETING

They noted, however, that this happened “after a few pictures were taken 😁😁.”

Police concluded the post by congratulating the two officers for their efforts.