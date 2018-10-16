Alligator found at Florida gas station, police say
Police in Miami Gardens, Florida, rounded up a “scaly suspect” on Tuesday: a gator.
The critter found its way into the Marathon gas station about 1 a.m., a police spokesman, Officer Carlos Austin, told WPLG.
“You have a what in where?” he quoted the 911 dispatcher who got the call as asking incredulously.
Officers Bryan Blanco and Victor Velez were "skilled wildlife handlers,” Miami Gardens police wrote on Facebook.
Police, citing a recommendation from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), said the alligator was moved.
They noted, however, that this happened “after a few pictures were taken 😁😁.”
Police concluded the post by congratulating the two officers for their efforts.