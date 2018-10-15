Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Reptiles
Published
Last Update 5 mins ago

Python recorded falling through ceiling during bank meeting

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Python falls from ceiling during meeting at Chinese bankVideo

Python falls from ceiling during meeting at Chinese bank

Surveillance camera captures moment a reptile falls through the ceiling and nearly lands on a worker during staff meeting in Nanning, China.

It's raining cats and ... pythons?

A slithering snake found its way into the ceiling of a bank in China and spooked staffers during their meeting when it suddenly fell from the ceiling above, the Shanghaiist reported Friday.

Surveillance footage of the eerie incident showed staffers standing around an office, in a bank in Nanning, Guangxi, when the 6.5-foot python fell from the ceiling.

The staffers immediately ran away as the snake appeared to slither off-camera.

Local wildlife authorities were reportedly able to wrangle the reptile.