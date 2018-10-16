A famous "giant" alligator nicknamed "Chubbs" got ready for another round of golf over the weekend.

The nearly 15-foot gator went viral in 2016 after casually strolling across the grass at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Florida, as shocked golfers stared. Afterward, Sarasota resident Charles Helms shared a short clip of the "monstrous" creature on social media — and the "dinosaur" instantly became a social media celebrity.

“This alligator was so large he would only move slowly about 100 feet at a time before having to lie down and rest so he probably wasn’t in as much danger as it may have appeared. An alligator expert may refute that; I’m just going on what I have been told," Helms told Golf.com in May 2016.

This weekend, the famous resident returned to the golf course. Sage Stryczny told Fox News he spotted Chubbs on Friday while golfing in Palmetto with his dad.

"Never know what you're [going to] come across on the golf course," Stryczny posted on Facebook a day later, sharing a 10-second clip of the massive gator passing by his golf cart. The video, which shows the gator walking across the lawn at Buffalo Creek before resting, has been viewed more than 2,400 times as of Tuesday evening.

Several people commented on the post in disbelief.

"No! Is that real?!" one Facebook user asked.

"That thing is giant! This is about to go viral," another added.

"Welcome to Florida," one resident stated.

Ken Powell, general manager of Buffalo Creek Golf Course, previously told Fox 13 Chubbs is a frequent visitor.

"That's the first alligator I saw when I got here," Powell explained. "This is real."

While the gator is an exciting sight, Powell asks customers to keep their distance.

"We just don't want anybody out here trying to take him away. He can just live his life out here, he doesn't hurt anybody," Powell said.

It looks like the gator has been around for years. In 2012, Buffalo Creek Golf Course shared several photos of what appears to be Chubbs crossing the grass.