Environmentally-friendly monkey goes viral

An environmentally-friendly monkey has gone viral after it was caught on camera drinking from a street tap in India.

After quenching its thirst, the smart simian proves its green credentials by turning off the tap.

GRAPHIC VIDEO SHOWS KOMODO DRAGON SWALLOWING MONKEY WHOLE

SWNS reports that the monkey was spotted on a hot day in the holy city of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, northern India.

The video has gone viral on social media. “If a monkey can save water, why can't we save water,” wrote one commenter, on Facebook.

FOSSILIZED REMAINS OF 4 MILLION-YEAR-OLD MONKEY FOUND

The incident occurred on July 30, according to SWNS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Times of India reports that the growing monkey population in Vrindavan has been posing a problem to locals and pilgrims visiting the Hindu holy town. Monkey attacks have increased significantly in recent years, it said.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers