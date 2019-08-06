Expand / Collapse search
Mammals
Published

Environmentally-friendly monkey goes viral

By James Rogers | Fox News
An environmentally-friendly monkey has gone viral after it was caught on camera drinking from a street tap in India.
After quenching its thirst, the smart simian proves its green credentials by turning off the tap.
SWNS reports that the monkey was spotted on a hot day in the holy city of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, northern India.

A monkey in the holy town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, India, has gone viral after taking a drink from a street tap and then carefully turning it off.

A monkey in the holy town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, India, has gone viral after taking a drink from a street tap and then carefully turning it off. (SWNS)

The video has gone viral on social media. “If a monkey can save water, why can't we save water,” wrote one commenter, on Facebook.

The environmentally-friendly monkey has gone viral. (SWNS)

The environmentally-friendly monkey has gone viral. (SWNS)

The incident occurred on July 30, according to SWNS.

The Times of India reports that the growing monkey population in Vrindavan has been posing a problem to locals and pilgrims visiting the Hindu holy town. Monkey attacks have increased significantly in recent years, it said.

