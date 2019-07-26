Graphic video shows komodo dragon swallowing monkey whole

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

A Komodo dragon, one of the most dangerous reptiles on the planet, was captured on video in Indonesia eating an entire monkey.

The largest living lizard, komodo dragons can weigh as much 366 pounds. But more typically, they weigh around 150 pounds, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

Known for their deadly venom that is packed with toxins that cause drops in blood pressure, massive bleeding and ultimately shock, komodo dragons are carnivorous and have been known to devour all kinds of meat. National Geographic reports they have been known to eat deer, pigs, smaller dragons and occasionally, water buffalo.

Their powerful jaws and neck muscles allow them to eat 80 percent of their body weight in a single feeding, Nat Geo added.

Komodo dragons have rarely attacked humans, although they have done so in the past. A zookeeper in Nebraska was bitten by a young komodo in 2015 as she attempted to clean the cage. The female employee survived the attack, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

