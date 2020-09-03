Expand / Collapse search
Mammals
Published

Elephants spotted 'wrestling' each other

There are less than 25,000 Indian elephants in the wild

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
Two elephant siblings have gone viral after they were spotted "wrestling" each other at a Czech zoo.

The pictures were taken at the Prague Zoo by Czech national Lucie Štěpničková on Aug. 27, British news agency SWNS reports. They show Amalee climbing on her older sister Lakuna's back in a display of affection.

“They like to have fun together," Štěpničková said, adding Amalee is very often “happy to climb on her sister's back."

Two juvenile elephants have been caught on camera wrestling with each other. Taken at Prague Zoo, the adorable pics show Amalee the elephant climbing on her big sister Lakuna's back in a beautiful display of affection. (SWNS)

Štěpničková, who also recently took pictures of gorilla siblings cuddling each other, added both elephants are around the same size at 550 pounds, though Amalee was larger at birth.

"Sometimes she climbs a rock," Štěpničková continued. "She misses almost no opportunity to at least try.''

Two juvenile elephants have been caught on camera wrestling with each other. Taken at Prague Zoo, the adorable pics show Amalee the elephant climbing on her big sister Lakuna's back in a beautiful display of affection. 

The Prague Zoo is home to the Elephant Valley compound, the "largest elephant exhibit" in the history of the zoo, according to the zoo's website. It is home to eight Indian elephants, including the first elephant calf born in the country.

Indian elephants are among the largest land animals on Earth, spending more than 19 hours a day feeding, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Considered endangered, there are less than 25,000 Indian elephants in the wild.

"They feed mainly on grasses, but large amounts of tree bark, roots, leaves and small stems are also eaten," WWF added. "Cultivated crops such as bananas, rice and sugarcane are favored foods as well. Since they need to drink at least once a day, these elephants are always close to a source of fresh water."

