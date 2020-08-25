Gorilla siblings spotted cuddling with each other in Prague Zoo

Especially during a pandemic, a little sibling cuddle goes a long way.

Remarkable images of the two gorilla siblings cuddling each other were captured by a Czech photographer during a visit to the Prague Zoo on Aug. 17, British news agency SWNS reports.

Lucie Štěpničková was visiting the zoo, when the two majestic mammals, Ajabu and Nuru, displayed affection.

“Ajabu is a great provocateur, he won't give up until someone starts playing with him," Štěpničková, 33, said. "He can play like this for hours.”

Gorillas are affection creatures, the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund notes. These primates tend to show affection by grooming one another, helping "form and strengthen social bonds between individuals," the human equivalent of holding hands, the organization added.

Unlike chimpanzees, who are seen kissing, gorillas tend to be more "socially reserved," but have been spotted outwardly showing reassuring or embracing touches, according to PBS.

