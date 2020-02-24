Expand / Collapse search
NASA
Published

Cosmic 'Jekyll and Hyde' discovered as NASA spots rare double star system

By James Rogers | Fox News
A rare double star system has been spotted in the Milky Way.

Scientists used NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the National Science Foundation’s Karl F. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) to spot the double, or binary, star system. The system is located in Terzan 5, a dense cluster of stars about 20,000 light-years from Earth.

In this image of Terzan 5 (right), low, medium and high-energy X-rays detected by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory are colored red, green and blue respectively. On the left, an image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows the same field of view in optical light.

In this image of Terzan 5 (right), low, medium and high-energy X-rays detected by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory are colored red, green and blue respectively. On the left, an image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows the same field of view in optical light. (NASA)

A light-year, which measures distance in space, equals about 6 trillion miles.

NASA has compared the system to a cosmic "Jekyll and Hyde."

“Using nearly a decade and a half worth of Chandra data, researchers noticed that a stellar duo behaved like one type of object before switching its identity, and then returning to its original state after a few years,” NASA said in a statement. “This is a rare example of a star system changing its behavior in this way.”

The double-star system, Terzan 5 CX1, consists of a neutron star in close orbit around a star similar to the Sun, which possesses less mass, according to NASA.

The rare double star system is just the latest in recent cosmic discoveries. In a separate project, a 77-year-old amateur astronomer helped discover a rare galaxy double nucleus.

NASA also recently announced that a 17-year-old summer intern made an incredible planet discovery.

