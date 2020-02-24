Cosmic 'Jekyll and Hyde' discovered as NASA spots rare double star system

A rare double star system has been spotted in the Milky Way.

Scientists used NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the National Science Foundation’s Karl F. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) to spot the double, or binary, star system. The system is located in Terzan 5, a dense cluster of stars about 20,000 light-years from Earth.

77-YEAR-OLD AMATEUR ASTRONOMER HELPS MAKE STUNNING DISCOVERY

A light-year, which measures distance in space, equals about 6 trillion miles.

NASA has compared the system to a cosmic "Jekyll and Hyde."

“Using nearly a decade and a half worth of Chandra data, researchers noticed that a stellar duo behaved like one type of object before switching its identity, and then returning to its original state after a few years,” NASA said in a statement. “This is a rare example of a star system changing its behavior in this way.”

17-YEAR-OLD NASA INTERN MAKES STUNNING DISCOVERY

The double-star system, Terzan 5 CX1, consists of a neutron star in close orbit around a star similar to the Sun, which possesses less mass, according to NASA.

The rare double star system is just the latest in recent cosmic discoveries. In a separate project, a 77-year-old amateur astronomer helped discover a rare galaxy double nucleus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NASA also recently announced that a 17-year-old summer intern made an incredible planet discovery.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers