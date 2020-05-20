As coronavirus lockdown reduces pollution in Nepal, Mount Everest visible from over 120 miles away

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An incredible photo shows Mount Everest visible for the first time in decades from the Nepalese city of Kathmandu.

A coronavirus lockdown-related reduction in air pollution has made the famous visible from the city 124 miles away, according to the Nepali Times. The photo was taken by Abhushan Gautam from the Kathmandu Valley on May 10.

CORONAVIRUS FEARS PROMPT NEPAL TO CLOSE EVEREST ACCESS, REPORTS SAY

Some 427 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Nepal, and COVID-19 has accounted for two deaths in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier this year, coronavirus fears prompted Nepal and China to close climbers’ access to the peak.

CORONAVIRUS FEARS HAVE PROMPTED CHINA TO CLOSE EVEREST ACCESS VIA TIBET, CLIMBERS SAY

The famous mountain can be climbed from its northern side, which is in Chinese-administered Tibet, as well as from its southern side in Nepal.

The March-May climbing season is when weather conditions are best for climbing the Himalayan mountain.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As of Wednesday morning, more than 4.73 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, and the disease has been responsible for 323,855 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers