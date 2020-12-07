California group claims responsibility for mountaintop monolith

Another day, another tidbit about the mysterious monoliths.

After a group of New Mexico stunt artists claimed responsibility for the steel monoliths that popped up around the world, a second group is claiming responsibility for the one in California.

Artist Wade McKenzie, who is part of the second group, told the New York Times they intended the monolith on Pine Mountain in Atascadero, Calif., to be "a piece of guerrilla art." After it was taken down "in such a malicious manner," the group "decided we needed to replace it."

FOURTH MONOLITH HAS BEEN FOUND OFF THE SOUTH COAST OF ENGLAND

The group posted a video to YouTube confirming themselves as the creators. The website YourTango first reported the news.

McKenzie told the Times the structure was built by his friend Travis Kenney and Travis' father, Randall, as well as Jared Riddle, a cousin of Travis, and himself.

Two other monoliths were recently discovered, including one in downtown Las Vegas and one in Los Padres National Forest that had the word "Caution" written on it, with an image of a UFO placed on top of it.

The creators of the Atascadero monolith have denied responsibility for the one in Los Padres National Forest, according to an interview with The San Luis Obispo Tribune.

In addition to the monolith in Atascadero, other monoliths have popped up around the world.

The first was found on Nov. 18 in Utah's Red Rock Country. One was recently discovered in northern Romania and another was recently found off the southern coast of England, on the Isle of Wight.

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this story.