Stunt artists take responsibility for mystery monoliths, sell them for $45G

A New Mexico artist collective is taking responsibility for the stainless steel monoliths mysteriously cropping up around the world.

The Most Famous Artist "global creative community," based in Santa Fe, has posted photos and clues on its social media accounts, including a Thursday interview with Mashable.

STRANGE UTAH MONOLITH TAKEN BY GROUP WHO SAID, ‘LEAVE NO TRACE'

However, Most Famous Artist founder Matty Mo would not give the tech publication a straight answer, noting that he was "not able to say much because of legalities of the original installation."

"I can say we are well known for stunts of this nature and at this time we are offering authentic art objects through monoliths-as-a-service," said Mo."I cannot issue additional images at this time but I can promise more on this in the coming days and weeks."

"What better way to end this f----d up year than let the world briefly think aliens made contact only to be disappointed that it’s just The Most Famous Artist playing tricks again," he added.

Mo, who was featured in a piece on ABC's "Nightline" in September of last year, has created art like this before, painting an entire Los Angeles block pink and altering the Hollywood sign to say "Hollyweed."

The Los Angeles Police Department charged Mo's collaborator on the landmark prank, Zachary Cole Fernandez, with trespassing in 2017.

Interestingly enough, The Most Famous Artist is selling 10-foot-tall "authentic alien" monoliths for $45,000 on its site.

Delivery service is allegedly included with purchase.

Mo told Fox News on Friday that he could confirm The Most Famous Artist expects to sell three of the monoliths within a week.

"We are experimenting with prints and toys too," he noted. "We will release those if customer demand exists."

The first metal monolith was found on Nov. 18 in Utah's Red Rock Country, a second was discovered in northern Romania, and a third popped up Monday in Atascadero, Calif.

In response to Instagram comments asking "Was it you?" The Most Famous Artist's account replied -- and posted in its bio -- "if by you you mean us, yes."

All three structures have since disappeared from their spots. The first monolith -- which had been placed on public land in red rock country without permission -- reportedly vanished under the auspices of self-described environmentalists and outdoor sportsmen Sylvan Christensen and Andy Lewis.