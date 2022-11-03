Expand / Collapse search
NASA
Published

Blood moon lunar eclipse expected on election day, last one for three years

The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere, the redder the moon will be

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
An ominous blood moon lunar eclipse will hang in the sky early on the morning of next week’s midterm elections

"A total lunar eclipse is on the way to provide a little celestial magic early on the morning of November 8th," NASA said in a video posted on its Twitter account. 

A blood lunar eclipse is expected next Tuesday. 

A blood lunar eclipse is expected next Tuesday.  (NASA)

The eclipse will be visible to viewers in North America, the Pacific region, Australia, and Eastern Asia anywhere where the moon is above the horizon. 

NASA spectators can see the entire eclipse unfold before sunrise – weather permitting – as the moon exits the dark part of Earth’s shadow called the "umbra," a few minutes before 5 a.m. 

During this time, stars will be more visible as the moon will dim to a "dull red," NASA said. Viewers with binoculars will be able to see Uranus "just a finger's width away" from the eclipsed moon, NASA said. 

A blood moon lunar eclipse seen in the sky. 

A blood moon lunar eclipse seen in the sky.  (NASA)

These types of lunar eclipses are referred to as "blood moons" because of the reddish hue cast onto the moon by refracted sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere. The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere, the redder the moon will be, according to NASA. 

Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse will be the last visible from Earth for the next three years. Those interested can visit moon.nasa.gov for more information on local details. 

