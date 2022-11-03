Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hawaii
Published

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano: Earthquakes rumble, sending warning signs of possible eruption

Covering half of the island of Hawaii, Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Hawaii Monk seal attacks swimmer who came to close to pup Video

Hawaii Monk seal attacks swimmer who came to close to pup

A nursing Hawaiian Monk seal attacked an unsuspecting swimmer who came too close to her pup. 

More earthquake swarms have been detected at the world's largest active volcano. 

The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said Wednesday that Mauna Loa continues to be in a state of heightened unrest on the Big Island. 

The observatory detected 13 small-magnitude quakes in regions historically seismically active during periods of unrest on the volcano.

However, monitoring data shows no significant changes within the past 24 hours, the increase in activity does not suggest that a progression to an eruption is certain and there are no indications that an eruption is imminent.

HAWAII'S BIG ISLAND WARNED OF POSSIBLE 'LAVA DISASTER' AS HUGE VOLCANO RUMBLES

FILE - A gaseous cloud rises from the crater of Mauna Loa, center, on the big island of Hawaii, April 4, 1984. The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don't expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. 

FILE - A gaseous cloud rises from the crater of Mauna Loa, center, on the big island of Hawaii, April 4, 1984. The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don't expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon.  ((AP Photo/John Swart, File))

Scientists will continue to closely monitor Mauna Loa for changes. 

The observatory has more than 60 GPS stations taking measurements to estimate the location and amount of magma beneath the surface.

There’s also a thermal webcam at Mauna Loa’s summit and satellite radar.

Mauna Loa is seen from the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area off Saddle Road on the Big Island of Hawaii on Oct. 27, 2022. 

Mauna Loa is seen from the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area off Saddle Road on the Big Island of Hawaii on Oct. 27, 2022.  ((AP Photo/Megan Moseley))

The current unrest — also indicated by inflation of the summit — is most likely being driven by renewed input of magma 2 to 5 miles beneath the summit.

EARTHQUAKES SHAKE HAWAII'S MAUNA LOA VOLCANO DURING UNREST, CAUSE MINOR DAMAGE

Mauna Loa covers half of the island of Hawaii

Residents of Pahala, Hawaii, a remote town of about 1,400 on the south side of the Big Island, listen as Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno speaks about the recent activity on Mauna Loa at the local gymnasium on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Residents of Pahala, Hawaii, a remote town of about 1,400 on the south side of the Big Island, listen as Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno speaks about the recent activity on Mauna Loa at the local gymnasium on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. ((AP Photo/Megan Moseley))

Eruptions there tend to produce fast lava flows that can impact communities on the east and west sides of the island.

Since its first well-documented eruption in 1843, the volcano has erupted 33 times, with its last eruption in 1984.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials are warning residents to be prepared in case it erupts soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 