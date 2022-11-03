Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano: Earthquakes rumble, sending warning signs of possible eruption

More earthquake swarms have been detected at the world's largest active volcano.

The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said Wednesday that Mauna Loa continues to be in a state of heightened unrest on the Big Island.

The observatory detected 13 small-magnitude quakes in regions historically seismically active during periods of unrest on the volcano.

However, monitoring data shows no significant changes within the past 24 hours, the increase in activity does not suggest that a progression to an eruption is certain and there are no indications that an eruption is imminent.

Scientists will continue to closely monitor Mauna Loa for changes.

The observatory has more than 60 GPS stations taking measurements to estimate the location and amount of magma beneath the surface.

There’s also a thermal webcam at Mauna Loa’s summit and satellite radar.

The current unrest — also indicated by inflation of the summit — is most likely being driven by renewed input of magma 2 to 5 miles beneath the summit.

Mauna Loa covers half of the island of Hawaii.

Eruptions there tend to produce fast lava flows that can impact communities on the east and west sides of the island.

Since its first well-documented eruption in 1843, the volcano has erupted 33 times, with its last eruption in 1984.

Officials are warning residents to be prepared in case it erupts soon.

