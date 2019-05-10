Two black bears caught in intense fight in New Jersey backyard

Two black bears were caught on video in a front-yard brawl outside a New Jersey home last week.

The bears appeared to be on their hind legs swatting and nipping at each other, while residents in Frankford Township watched the incredible sight.

“When I went out to look, I actually heard the bears’ jaws hitting together as they were fighting and growling at each other,” Corey Bale, who recorded the video on May 3, told NJ.com.

Bale said he watched the fight from his yard. He told NJ.com he believed it was two male bears fighting over a female bear, but it wasn’t immediately clear.

After the fight was over, Bale said he found bear hair and blood in his backyard.

New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection has warned residents of bear sightings as the weather grows warmer.

