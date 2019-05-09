Florida bobcat perched atop power pole caught on video making daring climb down

A bobcat that had climbed to the top of an electrical pole in Florida was able to climb its way down again on Thursday afternoon.

The feline was seen on a live feed from a Florida Department of Transportation camera on I-75 in Collier County, Fla.

It had climbed a power pole near mile marker 78, according to WPTV.

While at the top of the power pole, the bobcat was reportedly panting heavily, the outlet reported.

Crew members in a utility truck helped the feline down by prodding it with a long pole.

In a video of the bobcat’s descent which was posted on Twitter, it can be seen sliding down, using its claws to hold onto the wooden pole.

Close to the ground, the bobcat can be seen jumping from the pole and running away.

According to WPTV, the animal appeared unharmed.

A 9-foot alligator was also removed in Collier County Thursday morning.