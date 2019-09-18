Biblical shipwreck discovery? Anchor from St. Paul’s shipwreck identified, researchers claim

Researchers claim to have identified an anchor from St. Paul’s shipwreck on the island of Malta.

According to Christian tradition, the apostle was shipwrecked on the Mediterranean island during an ill-fated first-century journey to Rome.

“The ship struck a sandbar and ran aground. The bow stuck fast and would not move, and the stern was broken to pieces by the pounding of the surf,” according to the Acts of the Apostles. “Once safely on shore, we found out that the island was called Malta.”

THE BIBLICAL TOWN OF EMMAUS, WHICH IS LINKED TO JESUS’ RESURRECTION AND THE ARK OF THE COVENANT, MAY HAVE BEEN FOUND

Acts also notes that four anchors were dropped from the ship and subsequently cut loose, enabling the ship to run aground.

The Bible Archaeology Search and Exploration (BASE) Institute believes that it has identified evidence of the shipwreck, which occurred around 60 A.D.

In a post on the organization’s website, BASE says that four ancient anchors were recovered by local divers, adding that only one of the anchors has survived. “The fourth anchor was preserved as part of a deceased diver’s legacy to his widow,” BASE writes. The organization, which is led by Bob Cornuke, also believes that the shipwreck happened in St. Thomas Bay on Malta’s southern coast, as opposed to in what is now known as St. Paul’s Bay in the north of the island.

ISRAELI SOLDIERS DISCOVER 3,000-YEAR-OLD BIBLICAL-ERA WATCHTOWER

Citing maritime charts and the Biblical description of the area where the ship ran aground, BASE believes that St. Thomas Bay “has all the earmarks of a prime suspect,” with regard to the wreck’s location. Citing BASE, the Express reports that the four anchors found by local divers were recovered from St. Thomas Bay in the 60s.

“Could this, verifiably, be an anchor from Paul’s ship, which lay alongside three others for nearly two thousand years until they were recovered just a few years ago?” writes BASE. “As with any historical claim, the best we can do is examine the evidence in terms of probability. But the evidence for the anchors of Paul’s shipwreck is virtually overwhelming.”

Critics, however, have said that there is a lack of evidence to support BASE’s theory, and a question mark still lingers over the wreck’s actual location. Another anchor marked with ancient inscriptions that was discovered off Salina on the northern coast of Malta in 2005, for example, has also been touted as possibly linked to St. Paul’s shipwreck.

'JESUS' FACE' UNCOVERED AT ANCIENT CHURCH IN THE ISRAELI DESERT

Fox News has reached out to the BASE Institute and the University of Malta with a request for comment on this story.

The Biblical era continues to reveal its secrets. In another project, archaeologists say that they may have discovered the Biblical town of Emmaus, which is linked to Jesus’ resurrection and the Ark of the Covenant.

Haaretz reports that archaeologists have uncovered the remains of a 2,200-year-old fortification at Kiriath-Jearim, a hill on the outskirts of Abu Ghosh, a village near Jerusalem.

'SHIPS IN THE DESERT': STRANGE 2,000-YEAR-OLD GRAFFITI DISCOVERED IN ISRAEL

The fortification dates back to the Hellenistic period when ancient Greek influence in the region was strong. Tel Aviv University Professor Israel Finkelstein told Haaretz that the walls were repaired during the later period of Roman rule in the first century A.D.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elsewhere, soldiers at a paratrooper base in Southern Israel recently uncovered a Biblical-era watchtower.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers