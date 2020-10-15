These are the 10 best locations in the US for UFO enthusiasts to buy a home

For those hoping to see a UFO in the U.S., a research firm has compiled a list of the 10 best locations in the country for UFO enthusiasts to buy a home.

National real estate marketplace ISoldMyHouse.com has revealed that Myrtle Beach, S.C., is the No. 1 place in the country to spot an alien and with the lowest median home price, just under $168,000. Other cities in the top three are Columbus, Ohio. ($174,109) and Philadelphia, Pa., with a median home price of $187,772.

"Whether you’re scientifically minded or not, the topic of aliens is one that fascinates a lot of people all over the world," Kris Lippi, owner of ISoldMyHouse.com, said in a statement. "It’s also a topic that excites a lot of people so I’m happy to be able to provide this sort of information for those who want to or have turned their interest in the extraterrestrial into a passion."

TRUMP TO TAKE 'GOOD, STRONG LOOK' AT WHETHER THERE ARE UFOS

The Southwest is also prominently featured on the list, with Houston, Texas; Albuquerque, N.M.; and Phoenix, Tuscon and Mesa, Ariz., also on the list.

The firm, which used data from the National UFO Reporting Center, noted that each of these cities has had "at least" 27 reported UFO sightings and some with more than 100.

The research was conducted after a separate survey revealed that more than half of the country believes in extraterrestrial beings and nearly one-third think they have visited our planet.

In February, a separate research firm revealed 61% of survey respondents want the U.S. government to declassify the country's so-called X-files and 58% said they believe the government "actively investigates extraterrestrial life."

In a September 2019 Gallup poll, Americans said they are becoming increasingly skeptical of UFOs but think the government knows more than it is letting on.

2020 has been a banner year for UFO discussion in the U.S., as more news comes out of Washington.

In August, the Pentagon announced the establishment of a new task force to investigate reports of "unidentified aerial phenomenon." The task force was established after the U.S. Navy publicly released videos from the mid-2000s that reenergized the discussion.

In September, the National UFO Reporting Center said UFO spottings were up 51% year-over-year, topping 5,000 incidents.

AMERICANS OVERWHELMINGLY WANT UFO 'X-FILES' TO BE MADE PUBLIC