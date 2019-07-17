Area 51: What are the odds aliens will be 'discovered' at crazy event to storm top-secret site?

Having already overtaken Facebook, the crazy "Storm Area 51" event has prompted warnings from the U.S. military and caused one UFO expert to say it's "getting somewhat out of hand."

Now one British oddsmaker is taking the madness a step further.

BookMaker.eu has placed odds on a few different scenarios, including the number of people who sign up, the number of arrests and whether aliens will actually be discovered.

The over/under on sign-ups for Storm Area 51 is at 2.3 million ahead of the Sept. 20 event, with the over at -160 and under at +130. That means a better who bet $100 would win back their original bet plus $130 if less than 2.3 million people attend.

According to the Facebook page, there are currently 1.5 million people who have said they will attend the event.

With regard to the number of arrests, based on what USA Today reports at the time of the event, the over/under is set at 9.5, with the under attracting most of the money, offering -350 odds. This is surprisingly low for an event for which over 1 million people may "attend."

U.S. Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews recently issued a statement saying the Air Force "would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces," adding that it [the U.S. Air Force] "always stands ready to protect America and its assets."

The whole purpose of this hairbrained event is to "let's see them aliens," a question that Bookmaker.eu doesn't believe will be answered.

The odds on "No" are an overwhelming -40,000, meaning a person would have to bet $40 just to win $1. But if for some reason the people manage to get through and E.T. is found running around, bettors will be rewarded handsomely, with the odds on Yes at +4000.

Happy betting.

