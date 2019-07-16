Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins recalls epic launch: 'We felt the weight of the world on our shoulders'

At 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off into the Florida skies from Kennedy Space Center’s launch pad 39A.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the launch Tuesday, NASA spoke to Apollo 11 Command Module Pilot Michael Collins at the launch pad where he, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set out on their epic mission to the Moon.

Sat atop a powerful Saturn V rocket, the eyes of the world were on the three astronauts as they began their 225,000-mile journey to Earth’s natural satellite.

APOLLO 11 INSIDERS REMEMBER HISTORY'S MOST FAMOUS SPACE MISSION: 'WE HAD A JOB TO DO AND WE DID IT'

“Apollo 11 was serious business, we crew felt the weight of the world on our shoulders,” Collins said. “We knew that everybody would be looking at us, friend or foe.”

After the countdown, the crewmembers were lifted into the sky by 7.5 million pounds of thrust. “You feel jiggling, left to right,” Collins said. Once the rocket cleared the launch tower, however, Collins, Armstrong and Aldrin really felt the force of the Saturn V rocket. “You’re more conscious of the gigantic amount of power below you,” he added.

At Kennedy Space Center’s Firing Room 1, JoAnn Morgan was working as an Instrumentation Controller for the launch.

APOLLO 11'S MICHAEL COLLINS REFLECTS ON HISTORIC MOON LANDING: 'WE WERE JUST REGULAR ASTRONAUTS'

“There was palpable tension, and the firing room quieted down as soon as the flight crew came out,” she explained, during a NASA interview in the Firing Room. “It was the end of a 5-year period of intense, intense work.”

“Apollo 11 was my first opportunity to be there at liftoff,” she added.

She was also the only woman in the room. “I was just me, doing my job – I was just thrilled to be there,” she said. “After the launch, I felt totally accepted as part of the launch team.”

APOLLO 11'S EPIC MISSION TO THE MOON IN PICTURES

“Some men just resist change and a woman coming into the workplace is a change,” she added, quipping that “it’s like mosquitos in Florida, you just swat them.”

July 20, 1969, marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Only 12 men, all Americans, have walked on the Moon.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers