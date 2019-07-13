Apollo 11's epic mission to the Moon in pictures
A look back in pictures of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/01_21472223270_b7e0e8c582_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., the lunar module pilot of the first lunar landing mission, poses for a photograph beside the deployed United States flag during an Apollo 11 extravehicular activity on the lunar surface.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/01_21472223270_b7e0e8c582_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/02_260722main_KSC-69P-0558_full.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin at the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/02_260722main_KSC-69P-0558_full.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/03_119678main_image_feature_359a_ys_full.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Apollo 11 Saturn V lifts off with astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin Jr. from Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A, July 16, 1969.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/03_119678main_image_feature_359a_ys_full.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/04_Armstrong-Aldrin-NASA.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The interior view of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module shows astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin during the lunar landing mission, July 20, 1969.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/04_Armstrong-Aldrin-NASA.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/05_Screen-Shot-2019-07-06-at-12.04.58-PM-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Astronaut Neil Armstrong steps off the lunar module to become the first person to walk on the moon.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/05_Screen-Shot-2019-07-06-at-12.04.58-PM-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/06_as11-40-5866.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., the lunar module pilot, egresses the Lunar Module "Eagle" and begins to descend the steps of the LM ladder as he prepares to walk on the moon.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/06_as11-40-5866.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/07_337294main_pg62_as11-40-5903_full.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. Mission commander Neil Armstrong took this photograph with a 70mm lunar surface camera.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/07_337294main_pg62_as11-40-5903_full.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/08_lunar-module.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In photos taken by Neil Armstrong, the Lunar Module sits at Tranquility Base and Buzz Aldrin carries the Passive Seismic Experiments Package and the Laser Ranging Retroreflector to the deployment area.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/08_lunar-module.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/09_339971main_pg63_as11-40-5878_full.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A close-up view of astronaut Buzz Aldrin's bootprint in the lunar soil, photographed with the 70mm lunar surface camera during Apollo 11's sojourn on the moon.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/09_339971main_pg63_as11-40-5878_full.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/10_candid_apollo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Astronauts Commander Neil Armstrong, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins and Lunar Module Pilot Buzz Aldrin in the Mobile Quarantine Facility after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, July 24, 1969.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/10_candid_apollo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/11_ksc-69p-670.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Astronauts Commander Neil Armstrong, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins and Lunar Module Pilot Buzz Aldrin talk with President Richard Nixon while in the Mobile Quarantine Facility after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, July 24, 1969.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/11_ksc-69p-670.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/12_431222main_AP11_Tickettape_s70-17433_full.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York City welcomes Apollo 11 crewmen in a showering of ticker tape down Broadway and Park Avenue in a parade termed as the largest in the city's history. Pictured in the lead car are astronauts Neil Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, command module pilot; and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/07/918/516/12_431222main_AP11_Tickettape_s70-17433_full.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 11