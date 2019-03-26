Amazing Viking longship discovery: Radar reveals mysterious ship grave

Archaeologists in Norway have used ground-penetrating radar to locate what appears to be a Viking longship buried in the ground.

Officials in Vestfold County, west of Oslo, announced the find on Monday. Vestfold County spokesman Terje Gansum said the ship burial — where a vessel is used as a container for the dead — was found in the Borre burial mounds, considered one of Norway's most important cultural heritage sites.

The radar images show a boat shape as well as the faint outline of a circular recess, which may indicate that a wooden pile has been removed from the site.

FEMALE VIKING WARRIOR'S REMARKABLE GRAVE SHEDS NEW LIGHT ON ANCIENT SOCIETY

Gansum said Viking-era ships are always at least 15 meters (50 feet) long.

“We are now going to investigate the discovery with several non-invasive methods and repeat the use of georadar,” he explained, in a statement.

Archaeologists say they have no immediate plan to unearth the ship.

'TREASURE TROVE' DISCOVERED AT ANCIENT FORT DESTROYED BY VIKINGS

The longship is the latest in a series of fascinating discoveries from the Viking era, which was approximately 793-1066 A.D. Earlier this year, researchers reported that a Swedish grave containing the skeleton of a Viking warrior, long thought to be male, was confirmed as female.

Last year, a Viking “Thor’s hammer” was discovered in Iceland and archaeologists in Østfold County, southeastern Norway, used ground-penetrating radar to reveal another Viking longship.

Also in 2018, an 8-year-old girl discovered a 1,500-year-old sword in a Swedish lake and a trove of silver treasure linked to the era of a famous Viking king was uncovered on an island in the Baltic Sea. Hundreds of 1,000-year-old silver coins, rings, pearls, and bracelets were found on the German island of Ruegen.

VIKING LONGSHIP DISCOVERY THRILLS ARCHAEOLOGISTS

In 2017, an incredibly well-preserved Viking sword was found by a reindeer hunter on a remote mountain in Southern Norway. In 2016, archaeologists in Trondheim, Norway, located the church where Viking King Olaf Haraldsson was first enshrined as a saint.

Separately in 2016, a tiny Viking crucifix was found in Denmark.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers