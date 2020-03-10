Amateur astronomers help discover incredible teardrop-shaped star

After a 40-year search, astronomers have spotted a first-of-its-kind star that pulsates on just one side.

Amateur astronomers played an important role in the discovery by trawling through data from NASA’s planet-hunting Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

The “one-sided pulsator” was spotted in the Milky Way about 1,500 light-years from Earth, according to researchers. A light-year, which measures distance in space, equals about 6 trillion miles.

The star, which is known as HD74423, is about 1.7 times the mass of the Sun.

An international team of astronomers harnessed a wealth of data to make the discovery. Their research is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

"What first caught my attention was the fact it was a chemically peculiar star," said co-author Simon Murphy, Ph.D. from the Sydney Institute for Astronomy at the University of Sydney, in a statement. "Stars like this are usually fairly rich with metals - but this is metal poor, making it a rare type of hot star."

Other astronomers had also started to study the star. "We've known theoretically that stars like this should exist since the 1980s," the study's co-author, Don Kurtz, who is from the U.K.’s University of Central Lancashire, said in the statement.

"I've been looking for a star like this for nearly 40 years and now we have finally found one," added Kurtz, who is also the inaugural Hunstead Distinguished Visitor at the University of Sydney.

While astronomers have known about pulsating stars for a long time, stars that oscillate over just one hemisphere are a new phenomenon. HD74423, the researchers explain, is in a binary star system with a red dwarf, or small, cool star. “Its close companion distorts the oscillations with its gravitational pull,” the researchers explained, in the statement. “The clue that led to its discovery came from citizen scientists poring over public data from NASA's TESS satellite, which is hunting for planets around distant stars.”

Because the orbital period of the binary system is less than two days, HD74423 is being distorted into a teardrop shape by the red dwarf’s gravitational pull.

"The exquisite data from the TESS satellite meant that we could observe variations in brightness due to the gravitational distortion of the star as well as the pulsations,” said Professor Gerald Handler from the Nicolaus Copernicus Astronomical Centre in Poland, who is the study’s lead author.

Experts believe that other similar stars exist.

The pulsating star is the latest in a series of fascinating discoveries by astronomers across the globe.

