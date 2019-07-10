Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Reptiles
Published

Alligator in South Carolina rescued after soccer ball found lodged in mouth: 'It looked like he wasn't alive'

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
How to protect yourself from an alligatorVideo

How to protect yourself from an alligator

Gator expert separates fact from fiction

An alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was rescued after it was found with a green soccer ball lodged in its mouth — an item that had reportedly been stuck in the gator’s jaws for days.

On Saturday, workers with a local wildlife company — The Snake Chaser, per local news station WBTW — were called to the retention pond where the gator was located.

ALLIGATOR IN FLORIDA CATCHES GOLF BALL IN MOUTH DURING TOURNAMENT: 'IT SAVED ME FROM A HAZARD PENALTY'

“It almost looked like he wasn’t alive at the time,” James Sargent, one of the employees who treated the gator, told the news station. “But then I did see him moving, so I knew he was alive.”

The gator — which was larger than Sargent and his co-worker, who he identified on Facebook as Chris Boone, first anticipated — was eventually wrangled by the men.

“He was able to get me down into the water. The first time I was ever in the lake for a gator,” Sargent told the news station.

GIANT BULLSNAKE FOUND IN MINNESOTA HOME’S BATHTUB, OFFICIALS SAY

He added: “I have to physically catch him like a fish, bring him close enough to where we can then get the snare on him. Once we get the snare on him that’s connected to a rope, so then we got a good hold on it.”

The two men were able to free the ball from the gator's mouth — doing so to the applause from several homeowners located nearby. The gator was then released back into the water.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.