Giant bullsnake found in Minnesota home’s bathtub, officials say

A 6-foot bullsnake gave a Minnesota family a startling wake-up call when they discovered the slithering intruder in their bathtub early Monday, officials said.

Officer Mike Schmitz of the Hastings Police Department responded to the call and removed the snake, city officials wrote on Facebook. The officer posed for a picture with the giant reptile after wrangling it.

"That's about as big as they get - 6 feet," Schmitz told FOX9 Minneapolis. "But it's rare for them to get to that long. That thing could have driven itself to the park and let itself go."

Homeowner Jeff Frandrup told the station that he woke up at 4 a.m. to his son’s screaming from the bathroom. He then called the police, who caught the snake in a pillowcase and let it go in a wooded area.

The snake is believed to have entered the home through a small hole, FOX9 reported. Police told the station it could have come from a nearby nature preserve.

Bullsnakes, also known as gopher snakes, are nonvenomous and can grow 4-8 feet in length, according to Minnesota Wildlife Control.

They eat mice, rabbits, gophers, ground squirrels, birds and bird eggs, the agency said.