Albert Einstein's birthday acknowledged with special message from microgravity

For his birthday, Albert Einstein gets to have his Pi and fly in space too!

The famed theoretical physicist was born on March 14, also known as Pi Day (3.14), and in honor of his upcoming 140th birthday, Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques decided to float a special birthday wish for the late theoretical physicist.

“Happy Birthday Albert Einstein! Your genius legacy lives on! March 14, 2019,” the banner read while floating through microgravity at the International Space Station.

In 1905, Einstein developed the theory of relativity. Pi Day takes place every March 14 to acknowledge Pi, the relationship of a circle's circumference to its diameter (or around 3.14159).

Saint-Jacques, Commander Oleg Kononenko, and American flight engineer Anne McClain launched to the International Space Station last December. They are scheduled to return to earth in 2019.