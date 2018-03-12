Pi(e) Day's best deals

In honor of Pi Day, restaurants and grocers across the nation are offering sweet and savory deals. From freshed baked pies to gourmet pizzas, there's a celebratory deal for everyone's taste buds, math geek or not.

Blaze Pizza

All day on Pi Day, you can purchase one pizza pie in store only for $3.14, even with gluten free crust. Find details here.

Your Pie

In addition to their giveaway contest (where you can win free pizza for a year), Your Pie is serving up $3.14 pizzas at participating stores, limit one per customer.

Whole Foods

The health food grocery chain is offering a sweet sale of $3.14 off on large bakery pies while supplies last.

Bojangles

This Southern-inspired fast-food restaurant is offering a deal on their Southern staple: Sweet potato pie. On 3/14, grab 3 for $3.14 at participating locations.

Boston Market

Present this coupon and when you buy one pot pie and drink, you get another pot pie free.

Pieology

Sign up here for a coupon to get one free pizza with a purchase of a Chef Inspired or Custom 11" pizza.

Papa Murphy's

When you order online, get $2 off any large pizza or $3 off any family size pizza through the end of March with this coupon.

Urban Bricks

At any of their 28 locations, order an Urban Bricks pizza for just $3.14.