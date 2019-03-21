800-pound bison does 'happy dance' to celebrate first day of spring, video shows

An American Bison in North Carolina grabbed the first day of spring by the horns on Wednesday and celebrated the end of winter with a “happy dance.”

The 800-pound animal galloped and bucked its way across an open prairie before dropping to the ground to roll around in the chewed-up grass and mud in a 48-second video the North Carolina Zoo posted to Facebook.

The dancing bison is named Calf, zoo spokeswoman Debbie Foster Fuchs told the Charlotte Observer. She is one of the zoo’s four American Bison, a small herd that consists of all females between 10 and 20 years old. The others are named Libby, Lucy and Nohorn, who literally has no horns.

Although American Bison tend to be large, measuring 5 1/2 feet tall and weighing as much as 1,000 pounds, they can be surprisingly quick on their feet, reaching run speeds of 40 mph, according to the zoo’s website. The beasts also use their heads as plows in the winter to dig up plants buried underneath snow.

The video garnered nearly 100,000 views and more than 1,000 shares as of Thursday morning, about 24 hours after it was first posted.

Fuchs told the paper this wasn’t the first occasion a bison felt the need to dance. Last summer, Lucy was recorded taking rapper Drake’s “Kiki” dance challenge.